Delhi: On Day 2 of vaccination drive, fewer health workers turn up

The second day of the vaccination programme for Covid-19 in Delhi was slower than the first with 3,598 people — less than half of the 8,100 healthcare workers who were supposed to get the shot — turning up.

According to data collated by the 81 centres where the vaccination programme is being carried out, 26 cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) have been reported Monday, with one beneficiary being hospitalised.

As per data, all AEFI cases have been reported from centres administering Covishield — the Indian variant of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 vaccine.

A 27-year-old man from East district has been admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital after he complained of high pulse rate. According to sources, doctors are monitoring his condition to see if this was due to the vaccine. A 45-year-old woman from southwest district was kept under observation for four hours due to an allergic reaction after taking the vaccine. She was discharged the same day.

Of the top government hospitals, at both the state and central level, the lowest turnout was witnessed at AIIMS, where eight people were administered the vaccine on Monday, as compared to Saturday when 95 people took the shot.

According to officials, the significant dip in the number of beneficiaries at AIIMS can be attributed to the adverse effect of Covaxin on a 22-year-old security guard from the institute who was hospitalised for a day after getting the shot.

On the other hand, at the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital, only 12 people were vaccinated on Monday. The hospital had administered vaccine to 32 people on the first day.

“Most of the people who were scheduled to get vaccinated on Monday claimed they were out of town. We have made individual calls to them and even tried to convince them but some said that they were under quarantine while many numbers were switched off,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

A total of 4,319 (53.3%) were vaccinated in Delhi on Saturday when the country-wide vaccination programme kicked off.

On Monday, a total of 7,541 people were scheduled to take Covishield vaccine at 75 centres; however, 3,359 (44.5%) were administered the shot by the end of the day. On the other hand, 595 people were expected to get inoculated at the remaining six centres for Covaxin, out of which 239 (40.1%) were vaccinated.

Dr S V Arya, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, who got a shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Monday, asked other staff members to come forward. The hospital had enrolled 40 healthcare workers on Monday, out of which 20 were administered the shot.

“I felt comfortable after taking the vaccine. I have requested the staff to come forward and not to believe in any rumours. The vaccine is completely safe,” he said.

At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, heads of departments have been asked to encourage healthcare workers to take the shot. The hospital administered the vaccine to 20 people on Monday.

Public health expert Dr Suneela Garg said, “We need dedicated staff who will keep calling the intended beneficiaries. We should focus on healthcare workers who are willing to take the shot so that they can set an example for the entire medical fraternity.”

Meanwhile, Delhi saw 161 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths on Monday — the lowest single-day case count since April 30, when the city had reported 76 cases.