Delhi: On Airport Metro line, browse internet for free while you commute

Those travelling on the Airport Express Line between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 stations, and back, will now be able to use free WiFi inside the train. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched the service Thursday on the line, part of which is underground.

Free WiFi is already available at several Metro stations, including all stations on the Blue Line (Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali) and the Airport Line.

The 22.7-km-long line, which is the fastest among all routes that DMRC operates, has six stations. A one-way journey takes 24 minutes to complete.

The WiFi network is called “METROWIFI_FREE” and can be accessed by logging in using your phone number and keying in an OTP sent to the phone.

“With this, India becomes the first country in the South Asian region and among the few worldwide to provide free WiFi connectivity to passengers travelling in underground trains. Very few metro cities in the world offer such facilities. At present, underground train WiFi connectivity operates at Moscow (Russia), St. Petersburg (Russia), Seoul (Korea) and Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Shanghai (China),” a DMRC statement said.

Officials said a dedicated 24-km-long-fibre cable and a 7-km-long power cable with 44 base stations have been installed to provide connectivity. “Every train is equipped with radios to connect to the trackside network and every car in the train has wireless access points for passengers to connect,” officials said.

DMRC officials said there are plans to extend WiFi facilities to other routes as well. “Our plan is to provide the facility in six more lines within the coming year. These lines include the Yellow, Blue, Red, Green and Violet Lines. A decision on the other three lines will be taken after that,” an official said.

