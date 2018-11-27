Delhi: On 6th foundation day, CM Kejriwal pits AAP work against BJP’s

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that while people of the capital consider him an honest leader, the same cannot be said of the Prime Minister. “I believe God gave us 67 seats because Amit Shah won’t let us survive otherwise. CBI raided our ministers, police raided my residence. CBI raided my office, Modiji scrutinised 400 of our files… Modiji tried every trick in the book, but could not find anything against us. The country’s PM gave me a certificate of honesty. Today, people of Delhi can proudly say that our CM is honest, but can the people of the country say our PM is honest?” Kejriwal said.

Advertising

Speaking at the AAP’s sixth foundation day celebrations at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said it could not be a mere coincidence that the party was formed on a day the Indian Constitution was adopted in 1949. This only indicates that the party has a higher purpose

of guarding the “ongoing onslaught” on Constitutional values, he said.

“Many people had predicted our end even before we began. They had said that barring Kejriwal, everyone (other AAP leaders) would lose their deposits (in the 2013 Assembly elections). But the AAP went on to form the government within a year of its formation,” the CM said.

Kejriwal said the BJP and the Congress did not leave any stone unturned to create difficulties for the AAP government since it came to power. “Rattled” by the AAP’s efforts to uproot corruption during its 49-day stint in office, the “PM took over our anti-corruption branch by sending paramilitary forces”, he said.

Kejriwal also suggested that the PM’s role in the Rafale deal was under a cloud, and alleged that the PM facilitated the exit of beleaguered business magnates Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from the country. He also called on people to compare the work done during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat CM against the AAP government’s achievements.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also addressed a convention of government employees at Ramlila Maidan, who have been demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, which is not applicable in case of government servants appointed after December 31, 2003. Pensions of Delhi government employees comes under the Union government, Kejriwal said, emphasising that only the Centre can restore the old scheme. Later, a resolution was passed in the Delhi Assembly urging the Centre to restore the same.