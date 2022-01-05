Delhi reports 82 more Omicron cases, tally rises to 464

Delhi reported 82 more Covid-19 cases due to Omicron, taking the official tally to 464, according to information shared by the Union health ministry.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, on the other hand, said 152 Omicron cases found over the weekend are yet to be added to the tally. Jain said 81 per cent of the samples tested over the weekend had the new variant. Of the patients who were found to have the new variant at one of the three labs sequencing samples from Delhi, more than 80 per cent did not have any history of international travel or contact with an international traveller.

This shows that the immune-evasive Omicron variant may have replaced the highly infectious Delta variant as the predominant strain with community spread happening.

Delhi reported 5,481 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday at a test positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin shared by the Delhi government. There are almost 15,000 active cases, with 531 hospitalised. Of them, 168 are on oxygen support and 14 on ventilator support, as per the data.

Meanwhile, doctors and healthcare workers across city hospitals have also started testing positive frequently, raising fears of a manpower crunch at the peak of the current Covid-19 wave.

In preparation, the government has already activated beds at makeshift facilities across the city, created step-down isolation centres for those with omicron but not in need of hospitalisation, and asked private hospitals to reserve 40 per cent of their total beds – both ward and ICU – for Covid-19 patients.

Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 has also started, with a precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 with comorbidities to be rolled out from January 10.