Delhi: Omicron patients to be treated at Lok Nayak Hospital

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been designed as a dedicated facility to treat patients testing positive for the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ in New Delhi. The government has ordered that no patient of the new variant will be denied admission on any ground.

So far, no cases of the B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant have been detected in India but the Delhi government has placed the Health and other administrative departments on alert.

As the dedicated facility to treat patients detected with the new variant, Lok Nayak Hospital has been directed to designate one or more separate wards for isolating and treating such patients.

In an order, the Department of Health & Family Welfare has also directed that “no COVID-19 patient of new variant of SARS-CoV-2 will be denied admission on any ground”.

According to hospital authorities, all staff members have received both vaccine doses.

According to Monday’s Delhi daily health bulletin, 128 of Delhi’s 8968 COVID hospital beds were occupied. The city has an additional 3871 beds in COVID care facilities and 140 in COVID health care institutions.

In a DDMA meeting held on Monday, the government had decided to prioritize testing, tracking and treating, and following up with international passengers who have to be placed under home isolation.