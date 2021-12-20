Omicron scare: Delhi to send all Covid positive samples for genome sequencing tests

With the Covid positive and Omicron cases increasing across the city, the Delhi government has decided to conduct genome sequencing tests of all samples testing positive for Covid-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. As of now, only samples of international travellers were being sent for genome sequencing.

Kejriwal also requested the Centre to allow the Delhi government to start administering booster shots to fully vaccinated people.

“About 99 per cent of the people are vaccinated with first dose and 70 per cent with second dose. We have all facilities and arrangements to start the booster dose drive in the city. If Centre gives permission, the government will start the drive and give booster shots to all the health workers first, and later to others,” said Kejriwal.

The CM further asked the people to not panic and assured that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is all prepared with beds, medicines and oxygen to fight the Omicron cases and the third wave.

“Experts believe that the Omicron variant is not that dangerous and have mild symptoms. We assessed the impact and problems posed by the variant with experts. The experts have informed us that the Omicron variant spreads rapidly but is very mild in nature. One might get fever and other mild symptoms, the overall need for hospitalisation is very low and the chances of death are also less. The government is fully prepared to fight the Covid-19,” said Kejriwal.

To fight the virus further, the DDMA has decided to focus on strengthening the home isolation programme to treat the patients at home. The CM will also conduct a review meeting on the same on December 23.

“After discussion with experts we have come to the conclusion that this time, home isolation would be needed at large. We have thus decided to further enhance and bolster our home isolation programme,” said Kejriwal.

He also urged the people to follow the Covid protocols and wear masks in public places. “It has been observed that people are not wearing masks in public places. I request and appeal to all residents with folded hands to please wear their masks all the time in public places. We’ve seen how people have reduced the use of masks in markets. Our safety is in our own hands and masks are the best defence to Covid. Everyone must take the situation seriously and start wearing masks again,” he said.

Delhi government also said that there are 30,000 Covid beds ready in the city, with 100 beds per ward to be arranged as and when required on a two-week notice taking the total bed capacity of Delhi to over 64,000. Additionally, 6,800 ICUs will also be ready very soon and the stocks of medicines are also being added.

The government is further focusing on increasing manpower for Covid management, so that if the rate of infection picks up, there is no shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedic staff. For this, the Delhi government has given special training in Covid management to medical students, nurses and paramedical staff along with specialist doctors. About 5,000 health assistants have been roped in for Covid management.