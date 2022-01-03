Delhi records no new Omicron cases for two days, tally at 351

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Delhi has not added any new Omicron cases in the last two days, maintaining the tally at 351. Maharashtra, meanwhile, has reported the highest number of Omicron cases in the country with 510 of the total 1,700 cases reported so far.

To be sure, it is likely that Delhi has not added any new Omicron cases on Sunday and Monday because the genome sequencing tests are done in batches and bulk reports come every two to three days.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said last week that several of these Omicron cases were detected in people without a history of international travel or contact with an international traveller, suggesting that community transmission may have occurred.

Keeping the highly immune-evasive infection in mind, the government will start immunising children between the ages of 15 and 18 years from today (Monday) onwards. Whereas, the healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities – the people who were the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine – will start getting ‘precaution’ or ‘booster’ dose January 10 onwards.

Meanwhile, the daily tally of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has soared from less than 500 to over 3,000 in just five days. The capital reported 3,194 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday as per the daily health bulletin.

The test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 4.59 per cent. With the positivity rate over 2 per cent already for two consecutive days, the orange alert or the third tier of restrictions should have kicked in as per the government’s Graded Action Response Plan.

However, restrictions haven’t been imposed since the first level as Omicron-driven Covid-19 cases seem to be milder, with most patients not requiring hospitalisation.

Of the 8,395 active cases reported in Sunday’s bulletin, only 307 were admitted to hospitals. Even among the 307, 59 still await their Covid-19 test reports and 10 were those who were suspected to have Omicron and sent from the airport for isolation.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the government has created step-down centres for the isolation of such patients instead of using hospital beds.