Delhi reports 142 cases of omicron, active cases over 1,000

Delhi, in the last 24 hours, witnessed a sharp rise in Omicron cases with 63 people testing positive for new Covid-19 strain. This takes the national capital’s tally to 142 cases — the highest in the country after Maharashtra (141).

Delhi’s sharp spike in Covid-19 cases is linked to the spread of the Omicron variant. The number of active cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday. Of the 1,103 people currently undergoing treatment, 230 are in hospitals, a health bulletin put out on Sunday informed.

Delhi News | Follow Live Updates from the city

As on Monday morning, there are at least 265 persons who have been hospitalised due to Covid-19. All but seven have been admitted to oxygen beds, as per the government’s live-tracking Covid application.

With 290 new cases on Sunday, the positivity rate, or proportion of samples that return positive, crossed the 0.5%-mark. If it stays above that on Monday as well, the first level of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan will kick in. At this level, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks, gyms and yoga centres will be shut. All shops and malls with non-essential services will open as per the odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm.

A night curfew has already been imposed in the city.