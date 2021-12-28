Delhi govt to take call on implementing restriction under Covid GRAP today

A high-level meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior government officials will be held on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of restrictions under the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi recorded 331 Covid cases on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.68%. One death was also reported.

According to GRAP, which was notified by the government in August this year, different restrictions are supposed to come into force if cases, positivity rate or hospitalisations increase beyond certain limits.

The yellow alert is issued when the city sees a positivity rate of over 0.5% for two consecutive days, cases cross 1,500 in a week, or the average occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals remains 500 for a week.

The positivity rate on Sunday and Monday was over 0.5%.

Under the yellow alert, Shops in markets and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula between 10 am to 8 pm, while one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone at half the capacity of vendors. Restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity between 8 am – 10 pm, bars will open between 12-10 pm also at 50 per cent capacity. Schools, educational institutions, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks will remain shut. Delhi Metro and buses will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi government offices will call 100% grade I officers, while private firms will be allowed to call 50% staff between 9 am to 5 pm. Gyms and yoga centres will also shut. There will be a complete ban on social, entertainment, religious, political, festival-related gatherings.

Sports complexes, stadiums (except national/international sports events), entertainment parks will shut down. At marriages and funeral-related gatherings, 20 persons each will be allowed. But banquet halls will not be allowed to host weddings.