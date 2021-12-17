Delhi: 10 new Omicron cases confirmed, city’s tally rises to 20

With 10 more cases of the Omicron variant confirmed in the city, Delhi’s tally has gone up to 20.

“Ten new cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 20. A total of 10 people of these 20, have been discharged,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.

This is the largest number of Omicron cases detected in the city in one day so far. This comes a day after Delhi recorded the highest positivity since June 28 at 0.15 per cent. As of Thursday, there were 475 active cases in the city.

Suspected Omicron cases arriving from ‘at risk’ countries are being referred from IGI airport to Lok Nayak Hospital, where they are being quarantined. Genome sequencing is being conducted.