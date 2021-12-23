Delhi records 125 Covid-19 cases in a day, highest since June

Delhi on Wednesday reported 125 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which is the highest number of infections seen in a day in the last six month since June 22 when 134 cases were recorded. This is the third time in a week the number of cases has crossed the 100-mark, showing a steady increase in infections in the city.

The latest surge could be linked to the new Omicron variant; the number of Omicron cases in Delhi increased to 64 on Thursday, which is second only to the 65 cases reported by Maharashtra. The heavily mutated Omicron variant is thought to be at least three times more transmissible than Delta, and significantly evasive of immunity gained through vaccination. The Indian Express reported that 33 out of the 34 persons with Omicron treated at Delhi’s biggest centre, Lok Nayak Hospital, were fully vaccinated.

There were at least three persons at the hospital who did not have any history of travel.

Along with the increase in the absolute number of cases in the capital, there has also been an increase in the positivity rate or the proportion of samples that return positive. The positivity rate, which mostly remained below 0.1 per cent since mid-July, has now increased to 0.2 per cent. In comparison, this number had shot up to 36.2 per cent during the second wave in Delhi, fuelled by the Delta variant.

Although, the first phase of Covid-19 restrictions by the Delhi government will kick in if the number crosses 0.5 per cent, as per the government’s graded response action plan, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has already said that Christmas or New Year celebrations will not be permitted in the city.

“The good thing about the variant is that we have only seen mild symptoms in the patients so far. No one needed oxygen support or ventilators. What we need to realise is the variant is still coronavirus, the preventions and treatments remain the same,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, which is the only government centre designated for the treatment of Omicron cases.