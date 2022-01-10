Delhi reports no new Omicron cases, Rajasthan takes over

Delhi has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus for two days now, maintaining a tally of 513 infections so far, data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday. However, Rajasthan has shot past Delhi and recorded 156 Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of Omicron cases with a tally of 1,216 till Monday, the Union health ministry data also showed.

Delhi reported 48 new cases of Omicron variant on Saturday—the reports of genome sequencing in the Capital come back in bulk every two or three days. The number of samples being sequenced has also reduced since the Delhi government stopped sending all positive samples for sequencing at the beginning of the year. Before that, for nearly four months all positive samples were being sequenced as the number of cases was low.

Even though confirmed cases of Omicron are few, the new variant has been pushing up the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in the Capital. Delhi on Sunday reported 22,751 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate—the proportion of samples that return positive—of 23.53%, according to the daily health bulletin shared by the government.

Not just the cases, Delhi also reported 17 deaths due to Covid-19. This is the highest single-day death toll related to the coronavirus disease since June 16 when 25 fatalities were reported. Although Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said the disease is mild—the city has seen fewer hospitalisations as compared to the Delta variant driven wave in April-May last year—the number of deaths related to Covid-19 has been increasing.

Delhi reported 53 deaths due to Covid-19 in the first nine days of January. In comparison, there were nine deaths recorded in the entire month of December and seven in the last two weeks when the cases started rising with Omicron taking root in the city. There were seven deaths reported in November, four in October, and five in September, as per the data.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting on Monday will discuss imposing a higher level of restrictions, keeping in mind the rising cases of Covid-19. The restrictions were not imposed as per Delhi’s pre-decided Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) owing to the fact that there were fewer hospitalisations in the current wave.