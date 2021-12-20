Delhi reports 6 new Omicron cases, tally at 28

Six new Omicron cases have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant in the city to 28.

According to sources, two of these cases are admitted in Lok Nayak Hospital and four in Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, which is one of the private hospitals where suspected Omicron cases from the Indira Gandhi International Airport are being isolated.

Of the 28 cases detected so far in Delhi, 12 have already been discharged.

On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that genome sequencing will now be expanded considerably as it will be conducted on all positive cases in the city and not just those being referred to hospitals from the airport. He also stated that home isolation across the capital will be strengthened, for which a review meeting will be held on December 23.