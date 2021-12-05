Delhi reports first Omicron case as Tanzania-returnee tests positive, fifth in India

Delhi Sunday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that a man, of Indian origin, had come to Delhi from Tanzania a few days ago and tested positive for Covid-19 with the Omicron variant. His samples, along with that of 12 others who tested positive for Covid-19, were sent for genome sequencing. Jain said that the patient was admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital.

A total of 17 people have been sent from the Delhi airport to Lok Nayak Hospital since the new regulations for patients coming from ‘at-risk’ countries such as South Africa and the UK have come into effect.

“Preliminary genome testing reports of 12 out of 17 Covid patients at Lok Nayak Hospital have come out and one of these people has tested positive for the Omicron variant. The other 11 samples are negative for the Omicron variant. Their close contacts during the flight are also isolated in Lok Nayak Hospital,” Jain said.

The case in Delhi has taken the total number of Omicron variant infections in the county to five. The first two cases were reported in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.

Passengers have to now get tested at the airport on arrival and wait for their results. If someone tests positive, they will be admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, the biggest Delhi government hospital in the city.