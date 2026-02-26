Delhi’s oldest railway station set to turn 162 years: A look at trains, footfall, modernisation plan

Delhi oldest railway station: Delhi’s oldest railway station is set to turn 162 years this year. Established in April 1864, this railway station was originally designed to handle just 100 passengers a day. Today, however, it caters to over 1 lakh passengers daily. The station falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway‘s (NR) Delhi Division. Can you guess which railway station this is?

Oldest railway station in Delhi

The oldest railway station in Delhi is none other than Old Delhi Railway Station, popularly known as Delhi Junction. The station is located near the Chandni Chowk area in the national capital. It came into existence when a temporary building was constructed. The planning for construction of the present building commenced in 1890. The station building was constructed and opened in 1903. The nearest metro station to Old Delhi railway station is Chandni Chowk.