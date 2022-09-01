scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Old Liquor policy back in Delhi from today: All you need to know

300 shops will open in Delhi from Thursday and the 250 shops being run by private players will be shut. Here's everything you need to know.

All discounts and offers—buy one, get one free, two-plus-three on MRP of liquor price—will be discontinued and the dry days in the national capital will once again go up from 3 to 21. (Express Photo)

From Thursday onward, only government-run liquor shops will be open in Delhi for a period of at least six months. The Excise Department is soon coming up with a new app—mAbkariDelhi—to provide customers with liquor-related information.

What changes from today:

300 shops will open in Delhi from Thursday and the 250 shops being run by private players will be shut.

Explained |All about Delhi reverting to its old liquor policy from Sept 1

All discounts and offers—buy one, get one free, two-plus-three on MRP of liquor price—will be discontinued and the dry days in the national capital will once again go up from 3 to 21.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

Shops at the Delhi airport will remain shut for another few weeks as procedural requirements are still pending.

Once the Excise Department app goes live, one can check the availability of various brands of liquor in Delhi, the list of retail vends with its locality, information about dry days, and a bottle scanner tool to check the genuineness of liquor. The app will be available in both English and Hindi.

By the end of the first seven days, as many as 500 shops will be functional across the city. The price will not increase but may slightly come down as the existing import fee of Rs 45 per nine bottles, 1 per cent VAT and 1 per cent retail fee will go.

More from Delhi

By December end, 200 more shops will open including in the airport area, NDMC zone and Delhi Cantonment area. Besides, six to eight premium vends for selling foreign liquor brands will open in malls and shopping complexes in September, and there will be 12 more by the end of this year. In total, Delhi will have 700 liquor shops by the end of 2022.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:03:53 am
Next Story

Why you (especially, diabetics) should eat an apple first thing in the morning

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement