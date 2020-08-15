Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 1:55:43 pm
A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi’s Okhla area on Saturday morning, officials said.
The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am.
Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown is located in a four-storey building. The fire was confined to the first floor, the officials said.
No casualties have been reported so far, they said.
