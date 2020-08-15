Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am. (Representational)

A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi’s Okhla area on Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown is located in a four-storey building. The fire was confined to the first floor, the officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.