2 days WFH, ‘Metro Monday’ for Delhi government amid PM Modi’s austerity push

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a two-day mandatory work-from-home directive for government sector employees. Private sector has also been urged to follow. Overall the measures place remote work at the centre of a broader fuel-saving and traffic reduction push that will roll out from Friday.

The move comes as part of a broader set of energy conservation measures announced by the government, including a 20% reduction in monthly fuel allowances for government officials, encouragement for ministers and staff to use the Metro every Monday under a “Metro Monday” initiative, and an appeal to citizens to observe one “No Vehicle Day” each week to curb fuel use and traffic congestion.

The government has also decided to suspend the purchase of new official vehicles for six months and reduce the size of official motorcades, alongside a push for greater use of public transport and reduced reliance on personal and departmental vehicles for routine travel.

To further stagger peak-hour traffic, Delhi government offices will now operate from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. The administration has also proposed shifting 50 per cent of official meetings online to reduce routine inter-office travel.

In government offices, additional energy efficiency measures will be enforced, including mandatory air conditioning settings between 24–26°C and installation of sensor-based master switches to curb unnecessary electricity consumption.

All official foreign visits by ministers and government officials have been suspended for one year as part of the administrative cost-cutting and fuel-reduction drive, while departments have also been asked to minimise travel by adopting virtual modes of communication wherever possible.

Traders have also been advised to shift freight movement from road transport to rail wherever feasible, in an effort to reduce diesel consumption and ease pressure on city roads, particularly during peak traffic hours.

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The government will also launch a 90-day “Made in India” awareness campaign from May 15, aimed at promoting indigenous products in malls and supermarkets. The initiative will include the preparation of an official list of Indian electronic goods and involve outreach in schools, colleges, and public institutions, alongside citizen pledges on individual responsibility for energy conservation, Gupta said.

What Delhi CM announced –

• Two-day work-from-home mandate for government and private sector employees

• 20% cut in fuel allowance for government officials

• “Metro Monday” initiative for ministers and staff

• Weekly “No Vehicle Day” appeal for citizens

• Six-month freeze on new official vehicle purchases and reduced motorcades

• Revised office timings: Delhi govt (10:30 am–7 pm), MCD (8:30 am–5 pm)

• 50% of official meetings to shift online

• AC temperature cap (24–26°C) and sensor-based switches in offices

• One-year ban on official foreign visits

• Shift freight movement from road to rail

• “Made in India” campaign (90 days) to promote domestic products and awareness drives