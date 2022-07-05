Delhi officers shuffled like deck of cards: Manish Sisodia

With 9 principal secretaries and 7 directors of the Delhi government’s Department of Training and Technical Education transferred since April 2018, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hit out at the Centre for “playing with the future of 6 lakh children of Delhi”.

The transfers of these officials were discussed in the Vidhan Sabha Monday. During discussions, Sisodia and AAP MLAs once again raised the matter of the service department being vested with the central government.

“The central government is playing with the future of 6 lakh children of Delhi by repeatedly transferring senior officers after unconstitutionally snatching away the services department from the Kejriwal government. BJP’s Centre is playing musical chairs with the elected government. Officers are being shuffled like a deck of cards. The higher education sector of Delhi is under threat because of the Centre’s tyranny,” said Sisodia.

Since May 2018, the training and technical education department has had 9 principal secretaries or secretaries of whom the longest term has been that of R Alice Vaz who has held the position for a little over nine months. The shortest term was that of current PWD principal secretary H Rajesh who held the position for 24 days from May 22, 2018, to June 14, 2018. The department has had seven directors since April 2018, of whom the longest term was held by S S Gill for one year and six months from February 8, 2019, to August 10, 2020.

The department has not had a full-time director since June 9. Similarly, the higher education department has had five principal secretaries or secretaries since 2018, and five directors since June 2. It too has not had a full-time director since June 9.

“Admissions are going on in Delhi government’s universities at present, but no one has been appointed to the post of director of higher education since 22 days after transfer of the previous director… We can understand that there can be a lapse in coordinating with one official due to miscommunication or lack of understanding. But there is a long list in the present situation. You have power to take action on service-related matters and you can transfer the official accordingly. But transferring an official every three months is a gross misuse of that power… Quality education and employment opportunities are the backbone of a country’s development… You’re playing with the future of the youth,” said Sisodia.