Delhi: Officer suffers two gunshot wounds in celebratory firing at party

A 27-year-old sub-inspector was critically injured in alleged celebratory firing during a birthday party in Rohini’s Samaypur Badli area Friday night. The officer received two bullet wounds and is admitted to a hospital. According to police, Harish, posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, had gone to attend the birthday party of his friend’s daughter. Police said he has been admitted to Saroj Hospital. One of the bullets hit him in the chest, and another in his shoulder.

Even though a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered, Harish’s family has not blamed anyone as the people at the party were known to the officer, police said.

Harish’s father Rajpal Singh said they are waiting for him to regain consciousness to find out what happened. “We can’t blame anyone at the moment as all of them are known to us,” said Singh. His uncle, Ashok, who was at the party, claimed, “Gunshots were fired in the air but some bullets deflected and hit Harish.”

