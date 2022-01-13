Delhi: Of 4,626 beds at Covid care centres, 13% occupied

Of the 4,626 beds readied at Covid care centres in the city, 12.75% are occupied. A total of 590 patients are admitted at these makeshift care facilities, up from 324 a week ago, on January 4. Eight such centres have been readied so far.

At the Commonwealth Games Village Covid care centre in East Delhi, for instance, 84 patients were admitted as of Tuesday. Most people admitted there are mildly symptomatic, with fever and severe body ache. “In this wave we are not seeing much oxygen needs except 2-3 patients that have associated comorbidities,” said Dr Prakerti Kashyap, who is part of Doctors For You, the NGO running the centre.

While the centre had around 135 patients admitted till Monday, many were discharged, as now the guidelines allow that after seven days of testing positive for Covid, she said.

Children from an orphanage, who had tested positive, constituted the bulk of the patients admitted at the centre, though many were recently discharged.

The facility is equipped with 500 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen plants, ensuring adequate supply. A total of 426 beds have been readied at the centre so far, and the number can be scaled up to 500, with beds at multiple halls of the centre. The centre was not closed down when the caseload fell after the second wave, though the number of functional beds was reduced, Dr Kashyap said.

They were directed to operate with 50 beds, occasionally attending to people with post-Covid complications. The centre also provides recreational facilities like games and activities arranged for the children, besides yoga.

If a patient’s condition worsens at the centre and treatment is to be escalated, they are shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. For now, the facility has enough staff for around 500 patients, Dr Kashyap said. Additional staff can be mobilised when required since the organisation has a database of healthcare workers who can be contacted, she added.

Doctors For You also manages another centre at the Yamuna Sports Complex. The facility, which can accommodate upto 800 beds, has not yet begun admitting patients. This centre also has a separate paediatric care facility.