Delhi: Of 3,000 Covid patients, 10% on ventilator support

The number of Covid patients hospitalised rose for the seventh day in a row on Thursday, as 956 new cases were reported. At present, 3,383 patients are admitted across hospitals in the city. A week ago, on August 6, 3,008 patients were admitted.

Over the past two weeks, Delhi has seen a slight uptick in new cases with an average of around 1,200 cases recorded per day. The new cases reported on Thursday reflect the results of 15,356 tests conducted on Wednesday — a dip from the average of around 20,000 tests conducted in the city on weekdays.

According to government officials, the dip was because of Janmashtami holiday on Wednesday. The number of tests also sees a dip over the weekend.

Of the 3,384 patients admitted in hospitals, 10% are on ventilators and 8% in ICUs without ventilator support — a figure that has improved from 12% and 10% respectively earlier this week.

Delhi’s total case count touched 1,49,460 Thursday, out of which almost 90% have recovered. The number of active cases in the capital is 10,975, out of which 5,762 are under home isolation. The number of containment zones has also increased in the city, up from 450 late last month, to 513 now.

Delhi government officials said there are a total of 3,730 people currently under mandatory quarantine at Covid care centres after returning to India on special flights.

