Delhi: Nursing officer held for selling remdesivir illegally

The Delhi Police has arrested two men including a nursing officer from Fortis Hospital for allegedly selling remdesivir injections at a higher price in the city. Police said the accused were using imported injections and selling them to Covid patients.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said a narcotics cell in the district received information that two men were selling the injections illegally. “We arrested a man named Avichal Arora (30) from Shahbad Dairy. He was on his way to deliver two injections and was caught with the them,” he said.

Arora told police that he bought the injection from a nursing officer, Pradeep Bhardwaj (34), and was selling it for Rs 40,000.

During the investigation, police found that a woman, Payal Choudhary, facilitated the deal between Arora and Bhardwaj.

Raids were conducted in Outer and West Delhi, after which Bhardwaj was nabbed from his place with six remdesivir injections.

“He told us he and Choudhary work as nurses at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Both of them work in the Covid ward. They were in touch with a man named Amit Pahalwan from Haryana, who gave them the injections. We found that the injections had a label of ‘Maxvir’ brand and were illegally brought from Ukraine,” said the DCP.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of cheating, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police have sent Choudhary a legal notice to join the investigation. Further raids are being conducted to arrest Pahalwan.