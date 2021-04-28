Delhi: Nurses say lost kin because they didn’t get admission in ICU

The nurse said she got her sister admitted to RML, but as her condition deteriorated she was told there was no room in the ICU.

Such is the crunch of ICU and ventilator beds in the capital that two members of the nursing staff at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have lost relatives in the current Covid surge because they couldn’t get adequate treatment.

A nurse at the hospital said she lost her elder sister aged 32 on Saturday, allegedly because the hospital did not shift her to the ICU.

“I have been working at the Covid ward since last year. I never knew I would lose my sister in the same ward. I thought this was my hospital. On April 19, my sister complained of uneasiness and fever. She tested positive for Covid,” said the nurse.

The nurse said she got her sister admitted to RML, but as her condition deteriorated she was told there was no room in the ICU. She then contacted AIIMS and Safdarjung, but in vain.

She alleged that even as her sister’s oxygen saturation dropped to 62, she remained in the ward.

Another nurse from the same ward, who tried to get her younger brother admitted to RML’s ICU, could not. Her brother eventually succumbed to Covid while in the hospital’s old emergency ward.

“We took him to the hospital on April 20 and lost him after four days. I couldn’t do anything for him…,” said the nurse.

Despite calls and messages, hospital authorities did not comment on the issue.

Both nurses alleged their relatives were “left alone” at the old emergency ward.

On Monday, another nurse complained that her father, aged 54, needs to be in the ICU but the hospital has told her it is not possible at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed the hospital administration of three central government hospitals in the city — RML, LHMC and Safdarjung — to ensure that the healthcare workers getting infected with Covid should be provided immediate treatment. The order comes days after several healthcare workers complained of not getting a bed at any of the hospitals after acquiring the infection on duty.