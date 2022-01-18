Delhi nurses body demands compensation for kin of those who died during Covid duty, says will go on strike

The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) has said that they would go on strike over non-release of compensation to families of nurses who died while on Covid duty.

According to the DNF Secretary General Liladhar Ramchandani, eight nurses working in Delhi government hospitals died during the second wave of the pandemic and their families have not yet received the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation that was promised by the government in May last year.

“It is very sad that even after a lapse of almost a year, the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore has not yet been paid to the nursing officers. This has angered the entire nursing cadre. Our demand is that it should be paid within seven days or it will force us to go on an agitation/non-cooperation movement,” read a letter by the nurses’ body to the office of the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

They have stated that if the amount is not released by then, nurses shall register their protest on January 24 and 25 by wearing black ribbons with their uniforms.

“From 27 January 2022, all the nursing officers will come out for two hours and register a protest in a peaceful manner, that too will not affect the care of the patient. Even after this, if the amount is not paid to the families of the martyrs, then the entire nursing cadre will go on an indefinite strike without any further notice,” read their letter.