Delhi: The big nursery rush starts today

Applications for entry-level admissions — in nursery, KG or class I as the case may be — to private schools open today, with a completely online process in most prominent schools.

The forms will be available from today, and applications will close on January 7. The first list of selected children and waiting list will be released on February 4. Schools uploaded their respective admission criteria on their websites on Tuesday, and like previous years, proximity to the schools carries the greatest weightage to determine eligibility. In most prominent schools, forms are to be downloaded and submitted and registration fees is to be paid online. Physical submission of forms is a prevalent norm in most other schools. In most schools, about 50% seats in entry-level classes are open for admission through this system. 25% seats are mandatorily reserved for EWS/DG and disabled children, and many have reserved 20% seats under ‘management quota’, which are filled according to the school’s discretion. In many schools, 5% seats are reserved for staff wards.

While ‘distance criteria’ carries the highest weightage in most schools — it varies in the way it is measured and the number of points allotted in different schools. Mother’s International School has provided four lists of localities — those residing in list 1, closest to the school, receive 40 points; list 2 receive 30 points; and so on. Residents of areas not in any lists will receive zero distance points. Venkateshwara International School Sector 10, Dwarka awards 70 points to those living within a 15-kilometre radius and 60 to those living beyond that. Bluebells School International awards 50 points to those whose addresses are along existing junior school bus routes.

Others have chosen a different system. At Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, of 180 seats in pre-school, candidates for 39 seats will be selected through draw of lots. Apart from seats reserved for management’s discretion, EWS and staff’s wards, 27 seats are reserved for children with siblings in the school and 27 for those with a parent who is an alum. Almost all schools have additional points for children with sibling in school and those with a parent who is an alum.

Several other schools have additional criteria they have been given the freedom to choose — junior branches of DPS R K Puram have 5 points for girl children, while Mother’s International has 10 points for the same; Ahlcon International School has 5 points for a child of a single parent, or a first child or girl child.

The upper age limit for admission to nursery is less than four years as on March 31, 2022, less than five years for KG and less than six years for class I.