Delhi nursery admissions open today: Check important dates, list of documents needed

December 15, 2021
Applications for entry-level admissions — in nursery, KG or class I as the case may be — to private schools open today, with a completely online process in most prominent schools.
For address proof, parents can use the following documents:
- Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).
- Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents.
- Voter I-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.
- Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.
- Aadhar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents
Additionally, if a candidate is applying for admission under the sibling or alumni criteria, they will need proof of the same. In most schools, this is the last fee receipt of the sibling for the first, and a class X or class XII certificate from the school of the parent.
Parents will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 25 after attaching all the relevant documents.
The complete schedule of the process is as follows
- Commencement of admission process and availability of forms – December 15
- Last date of submission of application forms in schools – January 7
- Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats – January 21
- Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats – January 28
- The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system) – February 4
- Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list – February 5-12
- The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system) – February 21
- Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by -written/email/verbalinteraction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list – February 22-28
- Subsequent list of admission, if any – March 15
- Closure of admission process – March 31
