Delhi nursery admissions open today: Check important dates, list of documents needed

Applications for entry-level admissions — in nursery, KG or class I as the case may be — to private schools open today, with a completely online process in most prominent schools.

For address proof, parents can use the following documents:

Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents.

Voter I-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

Aadhar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents

Additionally, if a candidate is applying for admission under the sibling or alumni criteria, they will need proof of the same. In most schools, this is the last fee receipt of the sibling for the first, and a class X or class XII certificate from the school of the parent.

Parents will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 25 after attaching all the relevant documents.

The complete schedule of the process is as follows