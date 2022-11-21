Delhi nursery admission 2023 process starts on December 1: Check key details

The application process for admissions at entry level classes in Delhi’s private school’s will begin on December 1.

The admission process for these entry level seats is starting two weeks earlier than it did last year.

According to the schedule released by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, all private schools will have to upload their admission criteria by November 28 and the application process will begin on December 1. The last date of submitting applications will be December 23. The first list of selected candidates and the waiting list will be issued by schools on January 20. Following this, the second list, if any, will be issued on February 2, and any subsequent list on March 1. The admission process will close on March 17.

This schedule is for admissions at entry level classes to private schools in Delhi—nursery, KG or class I as the case may be for different schools.

There are no significant changes in the admission guidelines from previous years.

The criteria on the basis of which admission will be taken place is for the schools to formulate but there are certain “discriminatory” criteria which they are not allowed to adopt by the Directorate of Education. These include taking into consideration parents’ education qualifications, their food and drinking habits (vegetarianism and alcohol non-consumers), their professional fields or any kind of expertise, oral tests or interviews, or a first-come-first-get system. Most schools usually allot points to applicants based on their distance from the school, on having siblings in the school and if a parent is an alumnus.

The upper age limit for admissions is four, five and six years for nursery, KG and class I respectively as of March 31, 2023.

All schools are required to reserve 22% of their seats in entry level classes for EWS/DG students and 3% for children with special needs (CWSN). Admission to these are conducted through a centralised process of draw of lots by the DoE. A separate schedule for this will be released by the DoE later.