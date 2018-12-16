Delhi: Number of graft cases against police down in last five years

The number of corruption cases lodged against police personnel has come down in the last five years, Delhi Police data shows.

Sixteen cases were registered against police personnel in corruption-related matters till November 30 this year — a sharp drop from the 50 cases lodged last year. “Data shows that 24 cases were reported in 2016; 48 in 2015; and 77 in 2014,” an officer said.

Of the 16 cases registered this year, two were registered against inspector-ranked officers; three against sub-inspector-ranked officers; five against assistant sub-inspector-ranked officers; and three each against head constables and constables, police said.

Apart from corruption cases, police said that 14 police personnel were booked till November 30 this year under different IPC sections, as compared to 31 last year. “Nineteen cases were registered in 2016; 26 in 2015; and 53 in 2014,” police said.

Last year, a total of 14,609 complaints were received against Delhi Police personnel — up from 13,391 in 2016 and roughly the same as 14,604 in 2015. The figure for 2018 is yet to be released.

At a recently held crime review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters, police chief Amulya Patnaik had raised the issue of integrity of police staff and directed all supervisors to work on changing the image of the force.

“He told all special commissioners of police (law and order), joint commissioners of police and deputy commissioners of police that strict disciplinary action should be taken against personnel in cases of connivance with organised crime or illegal activities. He said the public grievance cell and vigilance branch should be effectively used to collect information against them,” said a police officer.

Explaining measures taken by Delhi Police to cut down on incidents of corruption, Patnaik had last month informed L-G Anil Baijal in a law and order meeting that a specialised vigilance unit has been established in every district to hande complaints against police personnel.

“In the meeting, Baijal was informed that a WhatsApp mobile number is available for the public to send images, audios and videos of any personnel indulging in corruption,” a senior officer said. He added that complaints can also be dropped in a dedicated box at the police headquarters.