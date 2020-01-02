Delhi: Now, get free WiFi on Airport Metro line

The airport line, which is around 23 kilometres long and is the fastest of all the Metro lines in Delhi, originates at New Delhi Metro station and goes up to Dwarka Sector 21 and passes through Terminal 3. The airport line, which is around 23 kilometres long and is the fastest of all the Metro lines in Delhi, originates at New Delhi Metro station and goes up to Dwarka Sector 21 and passes through Terminal 3.

Starting Thursday, passengers travelling in the Airport Metro line will be able to use free WiFi services.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will launch the service, the first on any of its trains, Thursday.



Free WiFi facility already exists at stations along the Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali) and was inaugurated on August 2017.

“The facility of providing WiFi access inside the train is perhaps the first in regular public transport in the country. We are looking at extending it to all trains eventually,” a senior Metro official said.

Meanwhile, DMRC also assigned the first civil contract for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity line under Phase-IV. Under the contract, a viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket-G station will be built. The viaduct will be twice the normal height and will include the metro line as well as an elevated six-lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar.

An underpass will also come up at Saket-G. After construction of this stretch, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will become signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket, a DMRC official said.

This corridor spans 20.20 km and will have 15 stations.

