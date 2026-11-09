Soon, Delhi officials may face a fine for delaying govt services

The Delhi government has notified a law to make officials accountable for delays in delivering government services within prescribed timelines without sufficient reason, with provisions for a one-time penalty of Rs 250 that can go to a maximum of Rs 5,000.

The Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026, will replace a 2011 law and introduce a system of automatic escalation of appeals, online application tracking and monetary penalties for officials found responsible for delays or unjustified rejection of applications.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the law was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’. “The government is committed to making Delhi’s governance system citizen-centric, responsive and accountable, ensuring that every eligible citizen receives services on time and without difficulty,” she said.