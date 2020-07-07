Delhi: Not enough patients being sent, 3 hotels de-linked from hospitals

The district magistrate of West Delhi has also sought approval to delink 11 hotels from hospitals in the district as out of the 500 beds requisitioned, only about 10 were occupied. (Express photo/Representational) The district magistrate of West Delhi has also sought approval to delink 11 hotels from hospitals in the district as out of the 500 beds requisitioned, only about 10 were occupied. (Express photo/Representational)

With the number of active cases in the city not going above 27,000 over the past week, and a third of all hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients lying vacant, the Delhi government is now redrawing plans for beds in hotels linked to hospitals.

The South West Delhi district administration has delinked three out of four hotels— Hotel Piccadilly, Taj Vivanta and Hotel Pride Plaza — that were attached to hospitals in the area on June 14 as the number of patients sent to the hotels was very low.

According to the order passed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, 900 hotel rooms were requisitioned and linked to four hospitals. Of these only 25 were occupied in the past fortnight. Only one hotel, Welcome Hotel, Dwarka, with 300 beds will now be linked to the four hospitals – Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Venkateshwara Hospital, Mata Channan Devi Hospital and Manipal Hospital.

“These hotels are requesting to make arrangements so that their premises are utilised as they are incurring huge expenditure on the salaries, maintenance and other related expenses for keeping the rooms of their hotels ready round the clock,” the order states.

According to hospital occupancy data, while Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital has 200 Covid beds, 143 of them are vacant at present. At Venkateshwara Hospital, 256 out of 439 Covid beds are unoccupied.

Delhi government officials said similar complaints from other hotels were also coming forward and orders to delink other hotels are also expected soon. “If the situation deteriorates, however, these hotels will be requisitioned and linked with hospitals again,” said a senior government official.

