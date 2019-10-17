Delhi: Not allowed to join civic body schools, 200 teachers protest

Around 200 people, who were appointed as permanent teachers in MCD schools, protested against the decision of East and South civic bodies to block their induction, outside the East civic body’s office at Patparganj Wednesday. Shortlisted candidates for North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools were allowed to join Wednesday.

Yogesh Kumar (25), who was previously a teacher at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, said, “They said they can appoint us only after we submit our resignation letter. We don’t know what to do now.”

Krishna (22), who too quit his job at a Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, “This is sad; so many of us are left without a job.”

The appointments were blocked after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ordered revision of the 2018 recruitment exam. The order, however, was revoked Tuesday.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met EDMC additional commissioner Alka Sharma, currently acting as the director of education, and said: “We released an order by the mayor. In this order, we have directed the commissioner of EDMC to allow the candidates to join back as soon as possible… The court has not passed any legal order that can stop the joining of the candidates. This is an oral order, not a written one.”

Sharma, however, said: “The SDMC has stopped the induction after learning about the order, and we adopted the same. We are seeking legal opinion…”