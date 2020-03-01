Follow Us:
Delhi violence LIVE updates: 167 FIRs filed so far, new police chief says restoring peace priority

Delhi Violence, Delhi CAA Protest Today Live News Updates: 167 FIRs have been filed so far while 885 people have been detained, Delhi Police spokesperson said on Saturday.

Updated: March 1, 2020 8:30:43 am
delhi, delhi news, delhi violence latest news, delhi riots, delhi riotes news, delhi news live, delhi news live today, violence in delhi today, caa, caa protest, caa protest today, caa protest latest news, delhi caa protest, caa latest news, delhi caa protest, violence in delhi, violence in delhi today, violence in delhi today latest news, delhi violence today In several areas, stores opened but briefly as shopkeepers ran out of stock. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates:  Nearly a week after violence broke out in northeast Delhi that killed 42 people, several residents who fled the violence have returned to visit their homes and shops in Mustafabad to take stock of the damage. In several violence-hit areas, stores opened briefly as shopkeepers ran out of stock.

So far 167 FIRs have been filed while 885 people have been detained, Delhi Police spokesperson said on Saturday. Meanwhile, new Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava told The Sunday Express his priority is to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital. “We would continue working diligently and that would improve the image of Delhi Police,” he added.

On Saturday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took out a march metres from the Capital’s VIP areas where calls were made to shoot traitors. Mishra’s ‘peace march’, including roughly 1,200 people, began from Jantar Mantar and proceeded to make its way to Connaught Place and Janpath, without police permission, amid slogans of ‘Kisi ko mat maaf karo, jihaadiyon ko saaf karo (Don’t spare anyone, wipe out jihadis)’ and ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’. It was flanked by security personnel.

With 167 FIRs and 885 people detained, Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava says priority is to restore peace in the northeast Delhi area. Get all the latest updates here.

    08:30 (IST)01 Mar 2020
    In charred Delhi locality, mangled clocks tell a tale, BSF DIG visits a constable’s home

    Time has stopped, literally, in scores of homes in Northeast Delhi that were set ablaze during this week’s riots — and on Saturday, as several families returned to localities such as Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura to see their belongings reduced to ash, the mangled and melted wall clocks told a tale. The time on the shrivelled clocks is in many cases indecipherable. Some remain on the blackened walls, others have fallen in the heaps of burnt debris, shards of glass, and piles of rubble on the floor. Read more

    At least 47 peace committee meetings have been held in affected localities. “We have controlled the situation in northeast Delhi,” Additional CP M S Randhawa told reporters on Friday.

    “We have registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the violence. A total of 36 cases have been registered under the Arms Act. Thirteen FIRs have been also registered against accounts operating from different platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc and posting provocative content. Several social media accounts and web links involved in circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended/removed through concerned platforms,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

    Meanwhile, six days after riots broke out in Delhi, three bodies remain unidentified, with families claiming two of the dead at GTB Hospital on Saturday. For the first day, there was no rise in the death toll, which stands at 42.

    With the hospital completing post-mortems of 11 on Saturday, six bodies now remain in the mortuary, including the three unidentified ones.

    Meanwhile, the Gokalpuri and Maujpur main markets saw some hustle and bustle, with most shops open, except those that burnt down. Security forces continue to be deployed in Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar and some other areas.