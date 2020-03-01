Delhi violence LIVE updates: 167 FIRs filed so far, new police chief says restoring peace priority

In several areas, stores opened but briefly as shopkeepers ran out of stock. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) In several areas, stores opened but briefly as shopkeepers ran out of stock. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: Nearly a week after violence broke out in northeast Delhi that killed 42 people, several residents who fled the violence have returned to visit their homes and shops in Mustafabad to take stock of the damage. In several violence-hit areas, stores opened briefly as shopkeepers ran out of stock.

So far 167 FIRs have been filed while 885 people have been detained, Delhi Police spokesperson said on Saturday. Meanwhile, new Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava told The Sunday Express his priority is to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital. “We would continue working diligently and that would improve the image of Delhi Police,” he added.

On Saturday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took out a march metres from the Capital’s VIP areas where calls were made to shoot traitors. Mishra’s ‘peace march’, including roughly 1,200 people, began from Jantar Mantar and proceeded to make its way to Connaught Place and Janpath, without police permission, amid slogans of ‘Kisi ko mat maaf karo, jihaadiyon ko saaf karo (Don’t spare anyone, wipe out jihadis)’ and ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’. It was flanked by security personnel.