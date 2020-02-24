Northeast Delhi violence: ‘Situation under control,’ says Home Secretary

Clashes broke out for the second consecutive day in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area, with two people, including one police officer, dead. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Clashes broke out for the second consecutive day in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area, with two people, including one police officer, dead. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday said that the situation in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area, where clashes broke out for the second consecutive day, is now under control. He added that sufficient forces, along with senior officials, have been deployed on the ground to tackle the situation.

“The situation in Delhi is fully under control. Senior police officials are on the ground and sufficient forces are also deployed at the spot,” Bhalla told reporters in the national capital.

Clashes broke out for the second consecutive day in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area, with two people, including one police officer, killed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had spoken to Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, who assured him that more police force is being deployed in the area.

Stone pelting incidents were been reported near Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station while some vehicles were set on fire in Yamuna Vihar. At least two houses and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur, PTI reported. For security reasons, the entry and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, as well as the Jaffrabad Metro Station, have been closed.

On Sunday, clashes erupted soon after a pro-CAA rally taken out by BJP leader Kapil Mishra ended near a demonstration against the Act in Jaffrabad. Security officials at the spot had admitted the violence, including stone-pelting, threatened to take a communal turn, but was controlled. The sit-in in Jaffrabad is one of many anti-CAA protests across the capital — from Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin to Khureji and Khajuri Khas — which started in December.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd