Northeast Delhi violence: Ajay Maken’s advice to Kejriwal — ‘Take lead, don’t sit back blaming others’

Hours after clashes broke out in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area for the second consecutive day, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to not appear “helpless” and take immediate steps to restore normalcy.

“Take a lead and don’t sit back blaming others. Being helpless would further erode a much needed credibility of our democratic institutions to protect violence against the innocent citizens,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal had said that he spoke to Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, who assured him that more police force is being deployed in the area.

In a series of tweets, the former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief suggested Kejriwal to establish a helpline, call for an-all party meet, and take hourly updates from the L-G .

“1/n. @ArvindKejriwal Ji, As a CM, please do not appear to be helpless-A few suggestions-1)Immediately establish a helpline directly under you for any complaint of police inaction or that of violence-to be monitored & further passed on to the Police+SDM (directly under DelhiGovt,” he said.

The Congress leader also said peace committees comprising of elected MLAs, Councillors, District Commissioners, local Station House Officers and SDMs must be formed in all the troubled areas.

Urging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take up his suggestions, Maken said, “Please take all the above mentioned steps-And you would always be remembered as a Chief Minister who rose up to the occasion”.

