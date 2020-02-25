Delhi violence: CM Kejriwal calls for peace, meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the press Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the press

As the death toll due to violence in Northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) touched seven, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday appealed everyone to maintain peace. Calling the situation “unfortunate,” Kejriwal said the district magistrate has been asked to take out peace march with the police. He also appealed all temples and mosques in affected areas to maintain peace. The chief minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation.

Stressing on the need to seal the borders and make preventive arrests, Kejriwal said, “MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can’t take action till they receive orders from the top. I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas. Hospitals, fire department instructed to be alert,” he said after holding a meeting with all the party MLAs of the violence-hit areas at his residence. The chief secretary was also present at the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Monday held a meeting that lasted two and half hours with Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others, over the violent clashes.

Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur on Monday. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas. The area had been on edge since Sunday when a rally by BJP’s Kapil Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests in the area had been followed by waves of stone-pelting. A Delhi Police head constable and six civilians were killed, while over 70 were injured in the clashes.

