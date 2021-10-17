Delhi: North MCD ties up with with SBI for digital payment of municipal services

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and State Bank of India (SBI) have signed a Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) for digital payment of municipal services. Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the SBI e-pay aggregator will facilitate online payment of municipal taxes and fees for any services using SBI’s gateway.

Goel said that citizens can pay taxes or dues of various online municipal services such as registration of birth and death, property tax and e-mutation, health trade license, general trade license, veterinary trade license, factory license application services, park and community hall booking, renewal of tehbazari, hawking, hackney carriage through the SBI e-pay gateway.

It provides digital access and makes e-governance services available to the citizens. He said that this is a step towards ‘Digitial India’ programme and to provide municipal services to the citizens.