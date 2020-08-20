Delhi: North MCD postpones proposal for new taxes as AAP opposes bid

The South MCD had earlier brought professional taxes, and increased commercial property tax and transfer duty. (File)

The proposal by the BJP-ruled North MCD to bring four new taxes – professional tax, house tax, property transfer tax and electricity tax – was postponed amid opposition from AAP leaders who sat on a dharna in the corporation office.

Mayor Jai Prakash said that a decision on new taxes, brought about because of a financial crisis, will be taken after a debate.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “Before the 2017 MCD election, BJP promised not to hike taxes in Delhi. But they have betrayed the people.”

Leader of the Opposition in North MCD Vikas Goel said that putting the extra burden on people is unfair. “They should rather begin by plugging leaks in its own system before levying new taxes. There are lakhs of households that do not pay taxes. So first the MCD should collect from them.”

Prakash said, “On the one hand they (state government) do not give us funds that are due to us in crores. And on the other, they do not allow us to increase our internal revenue. Why did they increase taxes on liquor, wasn’t that for more revenue?”

The South MCD had earlier brought professional taxes, and increased commercial property tax and transfer duty.

The North MCD has 3,35,000 taxpayers among 1 million property owners, according to data released by the three MCDs before the last civic body elections in 2017. The North corporation employs around 50,000 people whose salary is mostly delayed due to shortage of funds, forcing the civic body to bring about the proposal.

Pathak pointed out that last month, South MCD increased three taxes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.