Delhi: North MCD notice to Nigambodh staff for non-cooperation

The North MCD has sent a showcause notice to the management of Nigambodh Ghat crematorium — designated for final rites of Covid-19 patients — stating that there has been non-cooperation and unnecessary harassment of those bringing bodies of Covid infected persons.

The letter written by the MCD’s public health department said several deaths are occurring due to Covid and disposal of the bodies in the CNG crematorium was made mandatory, but it has come to notice through the public health inspector on duty that there is extreme non-cooperation. “And whereas the dignified disposal is the right of the body of the persons dying of Covid–19, complaints have been received regarding refusal or returning of the body without cremation at Nigambodh ghat cremation ground,” the letter read.

“You are hereby directed to give reasons why your memorandum of understanding between North MCD and Badi Panchayat Vaish Bisa Agarwal NGO should not be cancelled for non-cooperation and unnecessary harassment of attendants of Covid-19 deceased persons,” it said.

The North MCD director of press and information confirmed that the letter was sent.

In its reply to the notice, Badi Panchayat Vaish Bisa Agarwal NGO has said the organisation has done over 429 cremations using CNG till May 29. It also said using wood alone, 42 bodies have been cremated.

Suman Gupta, general secretary of the NGO, said, “Ours is not a commercial business, we do it for people.” He said there have been no issues of bodies being returned.

