Delhi wakes up to rain, ending days of humidity; IMD issues thunderstorm alert till May 2

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After days of intense heat and humidity, rain brought much-needed relief to Delhi and Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning, with showers sweeping across several parts of the city.
However, this relief could be short-lived. The latest IMD forecast says the heat is likely to shoot up again with the maximum temperature expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by May 2.
Wednesday morning started with gusty winds kicking up a dust storm. Soon after, several parts of the city witnessed rain, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported ‘very light rain’ and ‘drizzle’ at many places.
The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds throughout the day. Similar conditions are expected during the forenoon, afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The IMD has also issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds in Delhi until May 2.
Meanwhile, West Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness the same through the end of April.
VIDEO | Delhi: Weather turns pleasant as the capital city witnesses rain, thunderstorm bringing relief from days of sweltering heat. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas.#DelhiRain #WeatherUpdate
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Mby1aPzSj7
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026
After a dust storm swept through the national capital on Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast announced thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with speeds likely to reach 50 kmph and dust-raising surface winds for Wednesday. The weather office had also advised residents to remain cautious, warning of possible tree branches snapping, trees being uprooted, crop damage, disruptions to power and communication lines, partial damage to vulnerable structures and loose objects being blown around.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram