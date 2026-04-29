Delhi wakes up to rain, ending days of humidity; IMD issues thunderstorm alert till May 2

Weather turns pleasant as the capital city witnesses rain, thunderstorm bringing relief from days of sweltering heat. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas. (Source: Express Archives)

After days of intense heat and humidity, rain brought much-needed relief to Delhi and Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning, with showers sweeping across several parts of the city.

However, this relief could be short-lived. The latest IMD forecast says the heat is likely to shoot up again with the maximum temperature expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by May 2.

Wednesday morning started with gusty winds kicking up a dust storm. Soon after, several parts of the city witnessed rain, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported ‘very light rain’ and ‘drizzle’ at many places.

Wednesday morning started with gusty winds kicking up a dust storm. (Source: Express Photo) Wednesday morning started with gusty winds kicking up a dust storm. (Source: Express Photo)

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds throughout the day. Similar conditions are expected during the forenoon, afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The IMD has also issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds in Delhi until May 2.