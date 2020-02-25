‘Whether Kapil Mishra or anyone…:’ BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands action over Delhi violence

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir represents northeast Delhi constituency. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir represents northeast Delhi constituency.

As the death toll in clashes in northeast Delhi touched seven Tuesday, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir sought action against people inciting violence through provocative speeches, “whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else.”

Seven people, including a Delhi police head constable, were killed in the violence in northeast Delhi, which has been on edge since Sunday, after a rally by Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests in the area was followed by waves of stone-pelting.

Follow Delhi violence Live Updates

“Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” PTI quoted the northeast Delhi MP as saying.

Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur Monday. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas.

Mishra had released a video threatening anti-CAA protesters, saying that “till (Trump) is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully…after that, we won’t listen to you (police).”

Protesters hurl stones in Jaffrabad. (PTI photo) Protesters hurl stones in Jaffrabad. (PTI photo)

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed everyone to maintain peace. Calling the situation “unfortunate,” Kejriwal said the district magistrate has been asked to take out peace march with the police. He also appealed all temples and mosques in affected areas to maintain peace. The chief minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation.

At Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi Monday night. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) At Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi Monday night. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear an NGO’s plea Wednesday, seeking registration of FIR against three BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged role in the violence that erupted in the national capital. The plea sought direction to preserve the CCTV footage of the area concerned. The petition for urgent hearing was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice G S Sistani.

The three BJP leaders were earlier barred by the Election Commission for campaigning in the Delhi Assembly elections for their provocative poll speeches last month. Thakur had repeatedly raised the slogan of “Desh ke gaddaron ko” in an election rally, with the crowd responding with “goli maaro saalon ko”. BJP MP Pravesh Kumar had said protesters at Shaheen Bagh could “enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. Taking aim at the anti-CAA protests in the national capital, Mishra had equated the elections as a “Pakistan v/s India match”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd