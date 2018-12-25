Delhi: North corporation’s Town Hall meeting packs a punch

Punches punctuated debate at a special north corporation house meeting, called at the Town Hall on Monday to discuss development initiatives. Angered by a speech by leader of opposition, AAP’s Anil Lakra, BJP councillor Surender Khrub allegedly threw a punch at him, only to miss and hit AAP leader Vikas Goel instead.

Advertising

The meeting started around 2.30 pm with an inaugural speech by leader of the house, BJP’s Tilak Raj Kataria.

Kataria said that the north civic body should pass a resolution that several provisions and powers that were earlier with the unified MCD, but later transferred to the Delhi government, be given back to the civic bodies.

After this was Lakra’s turn to speak. He said that the BJP has failed to run the corporation, but dreams of curtailing powers of the Delhi government.

Advertising

BJP leaders tried to interject, which prompted AAP councillors to shout that their leader should not be interrupted. Leaders from both parties then left their seats, amid chants of ‘Kejriwal chor hai’ and ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ from both sides.

Amid the pushing and shoving, BJP’s Khrub could be seen trying to punch AAP leaders. Talking to the media later, though, he denied hitting anyone and said, “I was just defending myself.”

Leader of the Congress in the civic body, Mukesh Goel, who was seen trying to mediate between the leaders during the fight, said, “While pushing and shouting at each other has happened in the past, what happened today is unprecedented. Today, a BJP leader punched AAP councillors, tomorrow the same could happen with us. This is extremely sad.”

North corporation Mayor Adesh Gupta said he will examine videos of the incident and take action against whoever is found guilty. “We also have to see who instigated the violence; I have been told AAP leaders abused BJP councillors,” he said.

AAP’s Goel said the party will not attend house proceedings till action is taken against Khrub. “If they can say ‘Kejriwal chor hai’, what’s wrong if we call their leader a thief?”

This is the second time in less than a month that BJP and AAP leaders have clashed. A similar scene was witnessed in the east civic body house on November 29 at the corporation headquarters in Patparganj. Some councillors had even taken off their chappals and marshalls had to intervene and force opposition members to leave the house.

Monday also happened to be the first house meeting attended by the new north body commissioner, Varsha Joshi.

The house proceedings were preceded by a lunch and felicitation of some long-time councillors, including Khrub.

A senior Congress politician said, “Preparations were made for a week for holding proceedings at this historic venue, and this is how they greet the new commissioner. It shows the immaturity of both BJP and AAP.”

Advertising

Joshi left the house as AAP members climbed over desks meant for officials to record minutes of the meeting and started raising slogans in front of the mayor.