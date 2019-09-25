Delhi: North civic body schools to get 6,000 benches

North delhi municipal corporation Mayor Avtar Singh Tuesday said the north civic body has issued a purchase order for 6,000 desks from the Central Jail Tihar for its primary schools.

The Indian Express had on November 27, 2018, reported that more than 38,000 students in over 100 schools under the North body are forced to sit on the floor or mats, as the schools had no desks and benches inside classrooms. The matter came to light after Congress councillor from Jahangirpuri, Poonam Bagri, raised the issue in a House meeting last year.

The mayor added that of the 6,000 desks, 3,000 will be large and the rest small. He added that the benches will be supplied in 90 days.

Chairman of the Education Committee Ritu Goel said that at present, schools require a total of 26,789 dual desks. She added that the remaining 14,789 dual desks will be purchased after provision of sufficient funds under relevant head of account.