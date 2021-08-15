Delhi: North civic body approves cycle sharing policy

The North MCD has given its approval to a cycle sharing policy that will allow private players to install cycle and e-bikes under its jurisdiction. The standing committee of the North MCD has allowed a proposal through which vendors with 500 or more cycles or e-bikes would be allowed.

Standing committee chairperson Jogi Ram said the policy is similar to that of South MCD’s, under which stands would be erected and people could hire these cycles on a rental basis.

He said the idea is to improve last-mile connectivity.

A senior official of the North MCD said people would have flexible options like paying just for the time they use, picking up the cycle at one station, and parking it at a different station.