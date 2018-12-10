Delhi North body to set up e-charging points and bicycle stands

As part of its measures to control pollution in the capital, the North Corporation will set up e-charging points for electric vehicles at over 50 locations and 25 bicycle stands near campus areas. These charging points will be at its zonal headquarters in Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Paharganj, Narela and Rohini.

A senior civic body official said the tendering work will be started in the next two months, and the stations will be ready in six months. He added that the bicycle stands will be set up in campus areas of Model Town, Vishwavidyalaya and GTB Nagar, with each stand having 10 bicycles.

“We have been trying to execute these projects for a long time, but there were financial issues. Now, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with a private company. We will be giving them advertisement rights in return for the services offered,” the official said.

“The bicycles can be taken from any station and deposited at other stations, which will be beneficial for small distance commuters. Most of these stations will be near Metro stations. The project is likely to be completed by June next year,” an official said.

A similar initiative has failed to find many takers in south Delhi. The South Corporation, which already has 123 charging stations in several areas, is also planning on increasing the numbers.

South body Commissioner Puneet Goel said, “The future belongs to electric vehicles, as the running cost of electric cars is around Rs 1 per km, as against petrol vehicles which is more than Rs 6.”