Delhi: North body to install GPS in all garbage vehicles

The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation will install GPS facility in all garbage-lifting vehicles by mid-February to ensure that they reach dhalaos on time.

North body Commissioner Varsha Joshi, at the Standing Committee meeting Thursday, said the civic body will also build a control room in the headquarters at Civic Centre to monitor the vehicles.“We will to install GPS in all vehicles used for lifting garbage. The target is to finish the work by February 15,” she said. There are 250 garbage-lifting vehicles with North body and around 50 vehicles have already been equipped with GPS. The remaining will be fitted with GPS by mid-February, a senior official said.

Joshi said there are plans to follow other rules pertaining to waste segregation, including making segregation of waste compulsory. She added there will be a major decision regarding this soon. The door-to-door waste pick-up policy has also been firmed up and “the North civic body will seek to suggest ways for alternative activities of livelihood for ragpickers,” officials said.

“We are discussing with market welfare bodies, RWAs and group housing societies and will reach a consensus soon,” Joshi said.

On attendance of sanitation workers, she said the old biometric system has been closed and a tender floated for a new Aadhaar-based system, which the civic body will try to implement soon. ens