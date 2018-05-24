Delhi: North body panel to probe claims of financial irregularities

The three-member committee formed to investigate comprises Additional Commissioner S K Bhandari, additional commissioner U B Tripathi and Chief Vigilance Officer Deepak Purohit. (Representational) The three-member committee formed to investigate comprises Additional Commissioner S K Bhandari, additional commissioner U B Tripathi and Chief Vigilance Officer Deepak Purohit. (Representational)

The mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Adesh Gupta has formed a three-member committee to probe allegations of financial discrepancies by former additional commissioner Renu K Jagdev. Jagdev has alleged discrepancies worth more than Rs 100 crore in seven large-scale projects under the North Corporation. She had also accused commissioner Madhup Vyas of forcing her to drop a matter regarding land transfer to benefit a private company.

The three-member committee formed to investigate comprises Additional Commissioner S K Bhandari, additional commissioner U B Tripathi and Chief Vigilance Officer Deepak Purohit. It will submit its report in a month. The opposition Congress, however, demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, saying that officials reporting to the commissioner cannot investigate the matter against him with all “fairness”.

In a letter to the North Corporation mayor, Jagdev, repatriated to the Income Tax department on May 17, had alleged that 95 acres of land under the North Corporation at Khyber Pass was “wrongly” allotted to DMRC by the Department Of Land and Building since 2015. Vyas denied the allegations, saying: “The instances mentioned do not relate to my tenure; I joined in September 2017. The complaint seems like an attempt of a disgruntled employee…”

The AAP said the incident has has raised several concerns of financial irregularities being committed by the North MCD. “The officer has flagged the brazennes with which large sums of money were given out to private individuals under the grab of acquiring land for the Rani Jhansi flyover project, despite the fact that the land belonged to the Government”, party spokesperson Dilip Pandey said.

