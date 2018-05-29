Delhi’s north body commissioner under fire for ‘contradicting’ stands

Congress members Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue. Congress members Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue.

In March, North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Madhup Vyas wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary, asking that former additional commissioner Renu Jagdev be allowed to continue at the civic body as she was performing her duties “diligently and with dedication”.

This, despite the North body House deciding in February that she be repatriated. She was eventually repatriated to

the Income Tax department on May 17.

In an apparent change of tone, on May 23, after Jagdev made allegations of corruption against him, Vyas issued a press statement that revenue collection of departments under her control had gone down. The seeming contradiction has come under fire from the BJP and the Congress.

Jagdev has alleged discrepancies worth more than Rs 100 crore in seven large-scale projects under the North Corporation. She also alleged that when she raised the issue with Vyas, she was asked to drop the matter.

In the March letter to the Chief Secretary, Vyas had stated, “In her present stint, Jagdev and A K Kaushal… have been discharging their duties diligently and with dedication. Therefore, they may be allowed to continue on deputation in North DMC till December 2018 in public interest.”

Asked about the changed stance, Vyas said, “The reports of property tax came this month. I had written a note that there is a shortage of officers and she should be allowed to continue till March 31, as it is a crucial period of the financial year and officers being changed could have created financial instability.”

Former mayor and BJP leader Ravinder Gupta said Vyas was “trying to divert attention on the allegations”.

Leader of Congress in the North Corporation, Mukesh Goyal, said it looked like “Jagdev became a bad officer from a good one in just two months because she was not cooperating with corruption”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App