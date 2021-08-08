Delhi: Non-plan admissions for Class 11 at government schools begin with age criteria relaxations

The registrations will be done online till August 16, and the schools allotted to registered candidates will be known on August 25. File.

Registration for admissions to Class 11 in Delhi government schools have begun, and will continue till August 16.

In these non-plan admissions, students who have studied till Class 10 in private schools can register for admissions to Delhi government schools. The age limit has been increased from 17 to 18, making room for the possibility of a student having taken a gap year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The normal age criteria is for a candidate to have completed 15 years but be less than 17 years. In this year, “however, for the current session, the competent authority has allowed additional age relaxation upto one year at the level of heads of the schools to students who have passed Class 10 from any recognised school/board and having gap year.”

Apart from this, a student may also get an age relaxation in case of “disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student”.

The registrations will be done online till August 16, and the schools allotted to registered candidates will be known on August 25. The second cycle of registrations will begin on September 1. The candidates will have to qualify the education department’s subject-wise eligibility criteria to be allotted the stream of their choice.